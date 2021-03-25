 Contact Us
Turkey agrees with Russia to prevent violations in Syria

Turkish Defense Minister spoke over the telephone call with Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu. Turkish, Russian defense ministers discussed the violations of the memorandum of understanding on Karabakh, agree to take mutual measures.

Published March 25,2021
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu agreed to work together to prevent violations of a ceasefire in northern Syria in a phone call, Turkish state media reported on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Turkey expressed to Russia's envoy its objections and concerns about a recent flare-up of violence in northwest Syria, after Russian jets hit towns near the Turkish border and a hospital in the region.

Akar also said he agreed with Shoigu to work together to bring "terrorist groups" in northern Syria under control.