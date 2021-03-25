Ankara conveys sensitivity about Uighur Muslims to Chinese FM Wang Yi

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Thursday he conveyed Turkey's "sensitivity and thoughts" about Uighur Muslims to his Chinese counterpart during talks in Ankara, amid protests in Istanbul.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Çavuşoğlu on Thursday as Uighur Muslims protested in Turkey against the treatment of their ethnic kin in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang.

In a tweet after their talks, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey and China would enhance their cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic and on vaccines. Turkey has procured millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech.









