Turkish Red Crescent opens new office in northern Iraq

Turkish Red Crescent on Sunday opened its new office in Iraq's northern province of Erbil.

The opening ceremony was attended by Turkish Red Crescent head Ibrahim Altan, Turkey's Consul General in Erbil Hakan Karaçay and other officials.

Altan said they have been carrying out relief work in Erbil since 2016.

Karaçay said: "Turkey has traditionally lent a helping hand to those in need across the world regardless of language, religion, race or ethnicity."