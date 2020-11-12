'Turkey continues infrastructure projects amid virus'

The Turkish Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry's investments from March to October totaled $5.7 billion as the country's projects continued despite the pandemic, the minister said on Thursday.

While all world was busy with "mask wars" in fighting COVID-19, Turkey launched big projects taking all measures against the pandemic, Adil Karaismailoğlu told Anadolu Agency's Editors' Desk in the capital Ankara.

Turkey's target is to take part among the largest economies, he said.

Turkey plans for rail projects to connect industrial zones and railways, with logistical costs to be reduced significantly, Karaismailoğlu noted.

The transportation minister also said new railway investments will make Turkey a logistical powerhouse.