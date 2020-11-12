Erdoğan vows to boost Turkish defense industry

The Turkish president on Thursday vowed to further boost the country's defense industry.

"We can never tolerate procuring products [of the defense industry] from abroad that we can produce ourselves," said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the inauguration ceremony of a new facility for Turkish defense giant Aselsan.

"We will continue to provide all kinds of support to the defense industry," Erdoğan added.

Despite hurdles created by global suppliers, Erdoğan said Turkey came out stronger than before by relying on its own strength.

He said that from 62 defense projects in 2002, the figure has grown to 700.

Erdoğan said Turkey has seven companies among the top 100 defense firms of the world. He added that five of those companies entered the list in the last five years.

Especially in recent years, Turkish companies have attracted growing popularity with drones and helicopters, vessels, armored cars, electronic devices, weapons, and weapon parts.





