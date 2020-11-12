Erdoğan holds phone call with Australian premier to discuss bilateral ties
WORLD Anadolu Agency
According to a written statement released by Turkey's Communications Directorate on Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hold a telephone conversation with Australian PM Scott Morrison to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation at international platforms.
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Scott Morrison that Turkey sees Australia as an important partner in the Asia Pacific region and friendly country that has a similar perspective with Turkey on global issues, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.
The conversation was held upon Morrison's request, the statement noted.