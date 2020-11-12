Turkish foreign minister calls Greek counterpart

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Thursday called his Greek counterpart, who is in quarantine after coming in contact with someone who had contracted the coronavirus.

"Ιn phone conversation earlier today, Ι thanked #Turkey FM @MevlutCavusoglu for the call to enquire about my health and I stressed that I'm doing very well," Nikos Dendias said on Twitter.

"I also told him that I remain under quarantine solely for preventive reasons," Dendias added.

On Wednesday, Dendias said that he was in quarantine because he came into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dendias was set Wednesday to meet his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry but the meeting was canceled as a precaution.

Shoukry and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi arrived Wednesday in Athens to discuss bilateral relations, tension in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Libyan crisis.





