1,500-year-old residential structure unearthed in Southeastern Türkiye

Excavations at Perre Ancient City in Adıyaman, southeastern Türkiye, have revealed a 1,500-year-old residential area dating back to the Roman era, officials said.

A team of four archaeologists and 20 workers uncovered a 154-square-meter living space featuring a tandoor and two adjoining rooms -- findings that suggest the structure served as a domestic residence.

Perre Ancient City, one of the five major cities of the ancient Kommagene civilization, has produced several new discoveries during this year's excavations.

Speaking to Anadolu, Mehmet Yelken, provincial Culture and Tourism Director, said numerous artifacts reflecting daily life were recovered from the site, including coins, bronze items and various household objects.

The newly exposed architectural remnants lie near the basilica known for its "Paradise Mosaic."

Yelken noted that Perre's strategic location at the crossroads of ancient trade and military routes continues to yield a rich array of archaeological material.

"The presence of the tandoor clearly indicates this was an active living space," he said. "We believe the structure represents a significant example of Roman-era domestic life ... we expect even more valuable finds in the coming period."

Excavations at Perre, which bear traces of the Roman period, have been conducted intermittently since 2001, previously uncovering a Roman fountain, block-stone structures, water channels, and numerous architectural remains.