Turkish activists aboard Global Sumud Flotilla determined to break Gaza blockade

Turkish activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, which is heading towards Gaza to break the Israeli blockade and deliver humanitarian aid, said on Tuesday they are determined to overcome all obstacles and break the blockade imposed on Gaza.

Turkish activist Muhammed Fatih Sinan, aboard the Adagio ship that joined the fleet from Tunisia, emphasized that they were determined to overcome the difficulties and break the blockade in Gaza, noting that they had experienced technical problems on the ship from time to time and that on one occasion their batteries had run out.

Sinan stressed the importance of being part of the mission to break the blockade imposed on Gaza, saying: "I see no difference between being in Istanbul, in Uskudar Square, Sarachane Square in Istanbul, in Ankara, Trabzon, Antalya, Bursa, Barcelona, Malaysia, and Indonesia, and being on these ships."

Sinan stressed that if they reach Gaza, he will give all the aid materials he is carrying, including most of his personal clothing, to the people there.

- 'We are really very excited'

Turkish activist Yunus Demir said that everyone on the flotilla was "very excited and had very mixed feelings," adding that they were sailing towards Gaza in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea and that it felt like a dream.

Demir emphasized that their goal was to break the blockade and reach Gaza, saying: "I think about, God willing, if we can break the blockade and reach our brothers. God willing, we will be reunited with our brothers."

Stating that the people of Gaza are going through difficult times, Demir said: "This is not just since Oct. 7. They have been living a very harsh life since the blockade began in the early 2000s."

"If we can touch their lives, at least make their work easier, at least deliver aid, it will be a great joy for us. I think that if we break the blockade, this pride and joy will be enough for me personally for a lifetime," he said.

Drawing attention to the fact that the ships in the fleet were approaching Gaza, Demir noted that they are now entering the "red zone," where an Israeli intervention was possible at any moment.

However, Demir said that they are prepared for any scenario and not afraid, as they "set sail here as the conscience of humanity."

"We want to reach our brothers and sisters in Gaza and bring them aid as a completely peaceful action. Therefore, with such pure intentions, we are prepared for anything Israel might do and we are not afraid of anything. We will continue on our way, God willing," Demir said.