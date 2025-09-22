UN CHIEF WARNS ORGANIZATIONS PRINCIPLES UNDER UNPRECEDENTED ASSAULT

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday that the United Nations' founding principles face unprecedented threats as the organization marks its 80th anniversary.

"At this moment, the principles of the United Nations are under assault as never before," Guterres told the General Assembly during anniversary remarks.

The UN chief cited ongoing crises where "civilians are targeted, and international law trampled in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, and beyond" while poverty and hunger rise globally.

Guterres also highlighted climate challenges, saying: "The planet burns, with fires, floods, and record heat raging through climate chaos."

- Multipolar risks

Guterres emphasized the UN's historical achievements, including smallpox eradication, healing the ozone layer, and preventing a third world war.

The secretary-general warned that the world moves toward multipolarity without strong multilateral institutions, creating risks similar to those Europe faced during World War I.

"To meet these challenges, we must not only defend the United Nations, but strengthen it," he said.

- Baerbock calls to act together

Annalena Baerbock, president of the UN General Assembly, reflected on the UN Charter's signing on June 26, 1945, describing it as "a pledge not to deliver us to heaven, but to never again be dragged into hell by the forces of hatred and unchecked ambition."

Baerbock acknowledged current darkness, mentioning "children without parents searching for food in the ruins of Gaza, the ongoing war in Ukraine, sexual violence in Sudan" and other global crises.

"We cannot take the easy path and simply give up," she said, calling for courage to confront problems "better together."

The UN General Assembly's high-level week, which brings together heads of state and government for the annual General Debate and a series of summits, will continue until Sept. 29.