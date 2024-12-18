Türkiye cannot remain indifferent to developments in Syria: Intelligence expert

Türkiye cannot remain indifferent to developments in Syria, particularly regarding security concerns stemming from terrorist groups, the president of the National Intelligence Academy (MIA) said Tuesday.

"The political structure that may emerge in Syria also concerns Türkiye. Today, Türkiye's primary concern is the PKK/PYD and the SDF," said Talha Kose at the "FOCUS: Syria" program hosted by Anadolu.

Kose highlighted that Türkiye's geographical proximity and its 911-kilometer (566-mile) border with Syria meant that developments there directly impact Türkiye's security and regional integration.

He emphasized the necessity of eliminating terrorist organizations across the border, particularly the PKK/PYD and SDF, which he described as a "poison" harming Syria's territorial integrity and Türkiye-Syria relations.

Reflecting on Syria's decade-long conflict, Kose said the country's political instability originated from dissatisfaction with the Bashar Assad regime's failure to share power and economic resources.

"The fundamental demand of Syrians was for more freedom and prosperity," he said, adding that Syrians wanted reforms, but the Assad regime resisted, leading to violence.

He noted that the Syrian revolution, which began in 2011 as a push for democratic participation, lost momentum when radical elements like Daesh/ISIS emerged.

Kose praised Türkiye's efforts to combat radical groups, saying its military played a critical role in clearing Daesh/ISIS from the region.

"The only army that fought Daesh face-to-face is the Turkish army," he said, adding Türkiye's contributions were vital to preventing radicalism and preserving a space for opposition forces.

Kose underscored the importance of drafting an inclusive constitution to achieve political stability in Syria, one that reflects the country's diverse population.

However, he warned that spoilers -- both local and international -- could derail the reconciliation process.

There will be significant competition between unifying actors who want to bring Syria together and spoilers seeking to maintain their influence, he noted.

"This will not be solved overnight; it will be a difficult process."

-TÜRKİYE'S ROLE AND INTERNATIONAL SUPPORT

Kose praised Türkiye's support for the Syrian opposition and its role in creating de-escalation zones, particularly in Idlib, as part of the Astana peace process.

"Türkiye has also created an environment where the opposition can breathe," he said.

Noting that the international community and civil society must also contribute to Syria's recovery, he stressed that rebuilding Syria after years of civil war would take significant time and effort.

"Even if everything were perfect, other tensions or regional disputes that might arise in the area could also hinder this process. Therefore, a difficult process awaits us. A difficult process awaits Syria. But we need to remain hopeful."

- ANADOLU'S COVERAGE

Speaking at the event, Anadolu's President and CEO Serdar Karagoz highlighted the news agency's role in reporting from conflict zones worldwide, including Syria.

Noting that Anadolu offers not only news on conflicts but all topics to international media platforms, Karagoz said it is one of the world's leading news agencies in terms of news distribution.

He recalled that Anadolu closely monitors events in Syria with many correspondents, adding journalists also are trying to understand how Syria entered this process after such a long civil war and revolution.

The event was attended by Russia's Ambassador to Türkiye Aleksey Yerhov, Colombia's Ambassador Julio Anibal Riano, academics and diplomatic representatives.

















