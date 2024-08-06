Sanliurfa museum housing Neolithic artifacts draws over 1.3M visitors since opening

The Archaeology Museum in Sanliurfa, housing unique artifacts from the UNESCO World Heritage sites of Gobeklitepe and Karahantepe, is a year-round destination for history and culture enthusiasts.

Near the historical Balikligol site, the Archaeology Museum spans 60,000 square meters (645,834 square feet) and opened in 2015. It displays artifacts in chronological order with visual representations of the periods they belong to.

The museum houses millennia-old artifacts, including those from Gobeklitepe and Karahantepe, which shed light on the Neolithic era and are described as the "zero point of history."

The museum, which contains carved stones with hundreds of human and animal figures, cemeteries, and inscriptions, offers visitors the opportunity to see numerous works.

Displaying around 5,000 artifacts, the museum offers insights into ancient lifestyles and attracts thousands of visitors.

Shedding light on past lifestyles, the museum has welcomed more than 1.3 million visitors since its opening.

Sanliurfa Museum Director Celal Uludag told Anadolu that the museum's construction began in 2012 and it opened to the public in 2015.

Uludag highlighted that the Sanliurfa Archaeology Museum is among the world's top museums and said that it can be defined as the "largest museum complex in Türkiye," housing artifacts from Gobeklitepe, Karahantepe, Harran, and Urfa Castle.

"Our museum attracts significant interest from both local and international visitors. As a leading example of modern museology, it offers a time-travel-like experience," Uludag said.

"With its spacious design, the museum allows visitors to explore comfortably through around 33 dioramas, 14 exhibition halls, and approximately 5,000 artifacts. We regularly update exhibits with new finds and host numerous events, including music performances, talks, conferences, and art exhibitions, enhancing the city's cultural and artistic scene," he added.

He said that Türkiye's importance continues to grow with the ongoing excavations and assured visitors that the museum will continue to introduce newly discovered artifacts.