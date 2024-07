Novak Djokovic to face Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon final after beating Lorenzo Musetti

Novak Djokovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti on Friday and will face Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

The world no. 2 tennis player Djokovic and seven-time Wimbledon champion won the match in straight sets 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 on Centre Court.

Djokovic, who cruised to his 10th Wimbledon final, will face third-ranked Alcaraz on Sunday in the men's final.

Earlier Friday, defending champion Alcaraz advanced after defeating Daniil Medvedev from Russia 6-7(1-7), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.