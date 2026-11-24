US tech firm Amazon announced Monday an agreement to acquire the proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) optimization technology behind the Decart Optimization Stack.

The deal will also bring Decart AI co-founders Dean Leitersdorf, Moshe Shalev, and Orian Leitersdorf, along with their team of AI researchers and engineers, to Amazon.

Decart's full-stack technology is designed to optimize AI inference and custom silicon performance so customers can train and run models faster at lower cost.

Amazon noted that it began collaborating with Decart in 2025 to deliver performance gains on its Trainium chips across both hardware and software.

The company has advanced its compute efficiency efforts across its custom silicon portfolio, including Graviton and Trainium, spanning large language, multimodal, agentic, and world models.

"Every leap forward in AI starts with getting more out of every chip," said Peter DeSantis, Amazon's senior vice president of foundational AI models, custom silicon, and quantum computing.

"More efficient compute means better training, better reinforcement learning, faster inference, and better models for customers at a lower cost," DeSantis added.

Decart co-founder and CEO Dean Leitersdorf said joining Amazon gives the team the scale, customers, and infrastructure to pursue its efficiency mission faster.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearance, Amazon said.