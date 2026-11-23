Meta AI chief says superintelligence is coming, warns next year will be critical

Meta's chief AI officer Alexandr Wang has said Sunday that artificial intelligence capable of surpassing human intellect is on the way, warning that decisions over the next year will be critical to how humanity handles it.

"Superintelligence is arriving. How humanity acts over the next year will have great consequence on what future world we live in," Wang wrote on X.

The 29-year-old executive was referring to AI systems that could outperform the best humans in virtually every field, including scientific research, problem-solving and technological development.

Wang's post followed a claim by an Anthropic researcher who said he had used the company's Claude AI model to help prove the Riemann hypothesis.

Proposed by German mathematician Bernhard Riemann in 1859, the conjecture concerns the distribution of prime numbers and is one of mathematics' best-known unsolved problems.

Wang called the development "the beginning of a significant change."

He argued that if AI could help solve a problem of that difficulty, the main constraints would be specialized knowledge, technical infrastructure and experimentation.

He said AI could soon conduct AI research on its own and become "clearly superhuman" at improving itself. He also warned that it could accelerate research in biology, weapons and economics faster than people could keep up.

"It is hard to imagine a world where humanity can maintain control over fully unconstrained recursive self-improvement," he wrote, referring to AI systems repeatedly improving their own capabilities.

Wang criticized what he called "lazy thinking" in the AI industry, including the view that superintelligence is inevitable and safety is the only remaining challenge. He said companies would need to take "meaningfully different actions" to give people more control over how the technology affects them.

Wang founded the data-labeling company Scale AI and joined Meta in 2025 to lead Meta Superintelligence Labs after Meta made a multibillion-dollar investment in Scale. Meta, OpenAI, Google and Anthropic are spending heavily to build more capable AI systems.