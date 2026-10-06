Turkish minister holds talks with counterparts at 77th International Astronautical Congress

Türkiye's Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir held on Tuesday talks with his counterparts attending the 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2026) in Antalya.

Organized by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), with Anadolu as its global communications partner, the congress is being held at the Antalya NEST Congress Center under the coordination of the Industry and Technology Ministry and co-hosted by the Turkish Space Agency and SAHA Istanbul.

On the second day of the congress, Kacir said in a post on his NSosyal account that he met Spain's Industry and Tourism Minister Jordi Hereu; Luxembourg's Economy, SMEs, Energy and Tourism Minister Lex Delles; UAE's Sports Minister Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi; Uzbekistan's Digital Technologies Minister Sherzod Shermatov; and Zimbabwe's Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Evelyn Ndlovu.

"We evaluated opportunities for cooperation between our countries in the fields of entrepreneurship, industry, technology and innovation. Together, we will pave the way for new partnerships and concrete projects in line with our common goals," he said. "I believe the strong international atmosphere created by IAC 2026 will give new momentum to cooperation between our countries."





