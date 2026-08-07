Malaysia, Indonesia reaffirm support for Palestine, holy sites of Jerusalem

Malaysia and Indonesia reaffirmed their support for Palestine and the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem during the Ministerial Meeting in Support of Jerusalem and Its Holy Sites held in the Jordanian capital Amman earlier this week.

Malaysia reaffirmed that Jerusalem is an integral part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, rejected any attempt to change its legal, historical, demographic, and religious status and condemned violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque and the expansion of illegal settlements, according to a Foreign Ministry statement on the US social media platform Facebook.

Kuala Lumpur backed Jordan's Hashemite Custodianship, and reiterated support for an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Indonesia urged the international community to take a united stance against Israel's actions in the Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to state-run Antara news agency.

"Indonesia urged the international community to abandon silence over Israel's violations and not allow itself to become divided in responding to them," Deputy Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir said.

"Division is the crack that Israel has always exploited," he added.

Jakarta called for broader recognition of Palestine, stronger protection of the Al Aqsa Mosque, support for Gaza's reconstruction, Palestinian reconciliation and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), while also reaffirming support for Jordan's Hashemite Custodianship.





