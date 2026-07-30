NVIDIA N1X chip set to power new PCs in 2027

According to a post shared on social media by NVIDIA, Microsoft and Arm, a new computer using the N1X processor will be introduced in 2027. Lenovo, Asus, MSI, HP and Microsoft are expected to showcase their new computers.

We have long believed that a powerful engine is needed to move around the city. Electric vehicles move quickly, but they are somewhat expensive because they rely on batteries. Now, a new engine is being introduced that could take its place and even outperform a supercomputer thanks to artificial intelligence. This new engine carries NVIDIA's latest motivation: the N1X processor.

Many major brands, including Dell, Asus, Lenovo, MSI, HP and Microsoft's Surface line, are preparing their first N1X-based devices. According to NVIDIA's own statement, the first products are expected to be released around September-November 2026 in some market channels, while a broader model range is expected to emerge in the first months of 2027.

How powerful will these devices be? NVIDIA's N1X, a computer processor with 20 cores based on Arm architecture, will reportedly combine one of the company's RTX 5070-class desktop graphics units with the CPU on the same chip. This means a laptop could deliver nearly desktop-level GPU performance without requiring separate cables or a separate room-sized setup. It may also support up to 300 GB per second of memory bandwidth. The result: lower power consumption and higher efficiency.

There is another side to the story: N1X does not use x86 architecture, but Arm's design language. This means some older games and certain professional software may require emulation to run. Just as with reading in a foreign country, understanding may work most of the time, but some sentences or subtleties can be missed. Intel and AMD have ruled the laptop world for years. Apple built its own path with its chips. This time, NVIDIA is stepping into the arena. The longtime king of gaming graphics cards is now reading from the laptop graphics card side as well.