Egypt confirms drone caused fire aboard 2 vessels at Damietta Port

Egypt confirmed Thursday that a drone caused a fire aboard two vessels at Damietta Port on the Mediterranean coast, a day after the blaze was brought under control.

"After the fire that affected two vessels at Damietta Port on July 29, 2026, was brought under control, preliminary investigations by the relevant authorities found that the incident was caused by a drone," the Egyptian Cabinet said in a statement.

It said no party had claimed responsibility for the incident.

The authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and take the measures necessary "to protect Egypt's interests and national security," the statement added.

The confirmation came a day after an explosion struck a US-owned and operated, Marshall Islands-flagged floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage facility at Egypt's Damietta Port, according to maritime risk firm Ambrey.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump vowed a "very hard" response after a drone struck a US-owned LNG tanker in Egypt.