US LIFTS EXPORT CONTROLS ON ANTHROPICS FABLE, MYTHOS AI MODELS

The US Commerce Department lifted export controls on artificial intelligence startup Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models, the company said Tuesday.

"We've received notice that the Department of Commerce has lifted export controls on Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5. We'll begin restoring access tomorrow, and will share an update soon. We're grateful to our users for their patience, and to everyone who worked with us on redeploying the models," Anthropic wrote on US social media company X.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said his agency worked directly with the company to clear the models for release.

"Over the past two weeks, we have worked closely with Anthropic to analyze and approve Fable 5 to ensure alignment across the US Government and strengthen America's leadership in AI," Lutnick wrote on X.

Anthropic disabled Mythos 5 and Fable 5 on June 12 following the government's export control decision, which was made on national security grounds.

The company said last week that the government had allowed Claude Mythos 5 to be made available to "trusted" US organizations.



