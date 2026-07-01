French parliament backs nearly $500B military spending plan

France's parliament has approved an updated military spending plan that will raise defense investment to €436 billion (nearly $500 billion) by 2030, as the government looks to strengthen the armed forces amid rising global security concerns.

The French broadcaster BFM TV reported that the revised military programming law was adopted on Wednesday by the French National Assembly with 375 votes in favor and 113 against, following earlier approval in the French Senate.

The plan adds around €36 billion in extra spending compared with the previous version. It aims to reflect lessons from conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, including the need to boost stocks of missiles and shells, and expand investment in drones and anti-drone systems.

The government said the law is needed to respond to a more dangerous international environment. Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin told senators the changes were necessary given the current geopolitical situation.

President Emmanuel Macron is expected to sign the bill into law by July 14.

While the plan passed with broad support, some lawmakers said it does not go far enough or raised concerns about how it will be funded. Senate rapporteur Cedric Perrin said the budget remains insufficient.

The bill includes provisions for a new emergency "national security alert state," expanded anti-drone powers for airports and private operators, and wider use of intelligence algorithms to monitor web connection data for defense and crime-fighting purposes.