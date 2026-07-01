Israeli Knesset advances bill to ban Muslim call to prayer over loudspeakers

The Knesset on Wednesday approved a bill that seeks to ban the broadcasting of the Muslim call to prayer (adhan) through loudspeakers, according to Israeli media.

Israel Hayom daily reported that the Knesset approved the bill in its preliminary reading to tighten law enforcement against what it described as "mosque noise."

The bill passed with 50 votes in favor and 36 against in the 120-member parliament, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

Introduced by Otzma Yehudit party, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, the bill was backed by the opposition Yisrael Beiteinu party of right-wing politician Avigdor Lieberman.

Under Israeli law, the bill must pass three additional readings before becoming law.

Banning the adhan through loudspeakers would effectively strip it of its practical purpose, as it serves to notify Muslims of prayer times rather than functioning merely as a ritual recited inside mosques.

According to Israel's Channel 14, the proposed legislation stipulates that no sound system may be installed or operated in any mosque without explicit prior authorization.



















