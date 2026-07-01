US WONT RESUME MILITARY ACTION IN IRAN UNLESS NECESSARY: VICE PRESIDENT

US won't resume military action in Iran unless necessary: Vice president

US Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump does not intend to restart military operations in Iran without a "clearly defined purpose."

"What I can commit to is the president's not going to send our military back in unless he has to," Vance told reporters.

He warned that any Iranian attempt to rebuild its nuclear program or target commercial vessels would change Washington's strategy.

Vance confirmed that ongoing discussions in Doha are "going well," noting that the administration remains focused on negotiating in "good faith."