Aselsan to bring national technologies of future to SAHA Expo 2026

Organized by SAHA Istanbul—the largest defense, aviation, and space industry cluster in Türkiye and Europe—SAHA Expo 2026 will take place on May 5–9 at the Istanbul Expo Center.

Preparing to have the largest booth space and the widest product range at the exhibition, Aselsan will present its nationally developed solutions—spanning from the depths of the seas to outer space—to international delegations, with a particular focus on components of the ÇELİKKUBBE system.

At SAHA, Aselsan will unveil, for the first time, technologies that are shaping the future today. Throughout the event, the company will introduce new striking forces for the "Blue Homeland," various technologies that will add new capabilities to ÇELİKKUBBE, and next-generation systems set to be game changers in aerial warfare.

Aselsan will also showcase a wide range of systems at the exhibition, including the ALP Low Altitude Radar, GÜRZ Hybrid Air Defense System, KORKUT Air Defense System, EJDERHA Anti-Drone System, GÖKBERK Mobile Laser Weapon System, and PUHU Electronic Warfare System.

Leveraging artificial intelligence across all its R&D processes, Aselsan will take part in SAHA with dozens of innovative solutions on display.

With the goal of shaping future technologies today together with its suppliers, Aselsan continues to expand the domestic and national defense ecosystem and will also honor companies that have made significant progress in the localization journey during SAHA Expo 2026.

In this context, awards will be presented to companies that achieve the highest level of localization, record the greatest export success, and create the most added value.

AT SAHA EXPO, THE DOOR WILL BE OPENED TO COOPERATION WITH GLOBAL PLAYERS



At the exhibition, which brings together leading players of the industry, Aselsan is also expected to sign cooperation agreements with global defense industry actors and strengthen its strategic partnerships.

In his remarks, Ahmet Akyol, CEO of Aselsan, stated that SAHA Expo 2026 will be a cornerstone in the company's journey to becoming a global brand, adding that important partnerships will be established at the fair in line with Aselsan's export-oriented growth strategy.

Akyol emphasized that SAHA will serve as a key platform to showcase to the world the level Türkiye has reached in defense industry and advanced technology, saying:

"With the launches we will carry out at SAHA, we will demonstrate the strength of national engineering and its competitiveness on a global scale. Through three launches, we will introduce five new products and new versions of six of our existing products."

Highlighting Aselsan's ambitions, Akyol noted that the company aims to become a standard-setter in the global arena through its serial production capabilities, and added:

"In this respect, SAHA will act as a springboard in Aselsan's journey to becoming a global technology brand. The exhibition will accelerate Aselsan's transformation into a brand that shapes the world with its increasingly strong mass production capabilities. The collaborations and launches we realize will open the door to new markets in exports. The fair will create a strategic opportunity to carry Aselsan engineering to the global stage and elevate its competitive power to the next level."



















