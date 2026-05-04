Merz confirms US will not station Tomahawk cruise missiles in Germany

Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Sunday confirmed that the US will not station any Tomahawk cruise missiles in Germany for the time being, but stressed that this was not linked to his criticism of President Donald Trump.

"The Americans don't have enough for themselves right now. Objectively speaking, there is virtually no possibility of the US supplying weapons systems of this kind," Merz told public broadcaster ARD in an interview.

Promised by then-US President Joe Biden in 2024, the Tomahawk cruise missiles, which have a range capable of reaching Russia, are intended to strengthen Germany's deterrent capability until Europe develops its own missiles of this type.

Addressing the aspect of US nuclear sharing, Merz said: "There are absolutely no compromises. There is no restriction on the US commitment to nuclear deterrence in the NATO area. There is no doubt about that whatsoever."

Merz described the withdrawal of more than 5,000 US troops from Germany, announced by US President Donald Trump on Friday, as "nothing new."

He noted that this was a contingent that Trump's predecessor, Biden, had stationed on a temporary basis, and that its withdrawal had been under discussion for quite some time. "It may be a bit of an exaggeration, but it's nothing new," the German leader said.

He also denied any direct link between Trump's announcements and his own critical remarks about the US-Israel war against Iran, saying "there is no connection."

The chancellor reiterated his criticism of the US strategy toward Iran, and defended his statement that Iran had "humiliated" the US at the negotiating table. The comments had provoked a series of angry responses from Trump, including that Merz was doing a "terrible" job as chancellor, and he was ineffective in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Merz, however, argued he would not give up on working to improve transatlantic relations. "I'm not giving up on working with Donald Trump either," the German leader said.

He added he had to accept that the US president held a different opinion. "But that doesn't change the fact that I remain convinced that the Americans are our most important partners in the North Atlantic Alliance."