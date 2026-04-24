Syrian president urges international action against all Israeli attacks, including on Syrian territory

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Friday urged the international community to assume "its responsibility vis-a-vis all Israeli aggressions of all types" and called for a return to the 1974 disengagement agreement.

"Nonetheless, I would like to invite the international community to assume its responsibility vis-a-vis all the Israeli aggressions of all types … that are striking in our lands and territories. And to go back to the resolution of 1974," al-Sharaa said at a press conference after an informal EU meeting in the Greek Cypriot Administration.

He linked Syria's stability to wider regional and European security, saying stronger cooperation between Damascus and Europe is necessary amid growing geopolitical and economic challenges.

"We know that Europe needs Syria as much as Syria needs Europe," he said. "It is inevitable … in order to guarantee security and also the supply chains in the world."

Al-Sharaa said European commitment to Syria's "stability and security" would "inevitably stop the aggressions of Israel on the Syrian territories" and end violations of Syrian sovereignty.

He also promoted deeper engagement with Europe, describing Friday's meeting as "a good start" ahead of a "very high VIP dialog" next month, which he said would help advance Syria's strategic integration with Europe and broader regional cooperation.