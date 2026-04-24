Kremlin: Putin may or may not attend G20 summit in US later this year

Russian President Vladimir Putin may or may not represent his country at the G20 summit in the US this December, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"President Putin may go to Miami as a G20 representative, or he may not, or another Russian representative may go," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state outlet Vesti.

In any case, he added, Russia will be represented at the summit "with dignity and at the proper level."

Peskov said Moscow continues to attach great importance to work within the G20.

"Especially since, apparently, given the crises that are now, so to speak, growing and emerging, by the time the summit is held, there will be much to talk about," Peskov added.

Citing a senior Trump administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity, The Washington Post reported Thursday that Washington intends to invite Putin to the summit.

The same day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Pankin told reporters that his country has received an invitation to participate in the summit "at the highest level," according to state news agency Tass.

The summit in Miami, Florida is set for Dec. 14-15.

The G20 summit is an annual gathering of leaders from developed and developing economies to discuss the world's most pressing challenges.

Putin last took part in a G20 summit in person back in 2019. He has, however, participated in the 2020 and 2021 summits via videoconference.









