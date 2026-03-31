Nvidia invests $2B in Marvell Technology, expands AI infrastructure partnership

Nvidia announced a strategic partnership Tuesday with semiconductor company Marvell Technology to connect Marvell to Nvidia's AI factory and AI-RAN ecosystem through NVLink Fusion, alongside a $2 billion investment.

Nvidia said the partnership would give customers building on Nvidia architectures greater choice and flexibility in developing next-generation infrastructure.

The companies said they will also collaborate on silicon photonics technology and work together to support advanced optical interconnect solutions and high-speed networking for artificial intelligence.

Marvell will provide custom XPUs and NVLink Fusion-compatible scale-up networking, while Nvidia will provide supporting technologies, including its Vera CPU, ConnectX network interface cards, BlueField DPUs, NVLink interconnect, Spectrum-X switches and rack-scale AI computer.

The companies also plan to cooperate on NVIDIA Aerial AI-RAN for 5G and 6G to help transform telecommunications networks into AI infrastructure.

"The inference inflection has arrived. Token generation demand is surging, and the world is racing to build AI factories," said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. "Together with Marvell, we are enabling customers to leverage NVIDIA's AI infrastructure ecosystem and scale to build specialized AI compute."

Marvell CEO Matt Murphy said the expanded partnership reflects the growing importance of high-speed connectivity, optical interconnect and accelerated infrastructure in scaling AI.

He said linking Marvell's capabilities in analog, optical DSP, silicon photonics and custom silicon with Nvidia's AI ecosystem through NVLink Fusion would help customers build scalable and efficient AI infrastructure.





