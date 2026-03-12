UBER TO OFFER AMAZONS ZOOX ROBOTAXIS IN US CITIES

Uber plans to offer self-driving robotaxis from Amazon's Zoox on its platform in some US cities, the companies said on Wednesday.



The partnership is set to launch first in Las Vegas and expand to Los Angeles next year. The box-shaped vehicles have no steering wheel or pedals and can carry four passengers seated face-to-face.



Uber aims to position itself as a platform for robotaxis from multiple providers. In cities such as Austin, Atlanta and Phoenix, users can already request self-driving cars operated by Waymo, a unit of Google parent Alphabet.



The ride-hailing company also plans to add electric vehicles from Tesla rival Lucid equipped with autonomous driving technology from start-up Nuro.



"The Zoox robotaxi is unlike any other vehicle on the planet – it was purpose-built from the ground up to deliver an extraordinary experience," said Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi.



Zoox, a subsidiary of Amazon, currently operates its robotaxis on a limited basis in Las Vegas and San Francisco, transporting passengers without charging fares.



Vehicles without steering wheels or pedals still require approval from US regulators before they can operate commercially.

