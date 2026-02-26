Nvidia tops earnings, outlook estimates as AI surge drives 73% jump in revenue

US chip giant Nvidia posted stronger-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results on late Wednesday, fueled by a 73% increase in revenue from its core data center segment.

Nvidia's total quarterly revenue surged 73% year-on-year, rising to $68.13 billion. More than 91% of the company's sales came from its data center division, which includes its leading AI chips.

Data center revenue reached $62.3 billion, also surpassing expectations.

Net income soared 93% to $43 billion, or $1.76 per share, up from $22.1 billion, or $0.89 per share, in the same period last year, the company said.

The company also issued stronger-than-anticipated guidance, projecting fiscal first-quarter revenue of about $78 billion, plus or minus 2%, compared with analysts' estimates of $72.6 billion. Nvidia added that its forecast does not factor in data center revenue from China.

In commentary accompanying the results, Nvidia's CFO Colette Kress said hyperscalers continued to be the company's largest customer group, making up just over half of total data center revenue.

Within the data center segment, Nvidia generated $10.98 billion in networking revenue, up 263% from a year earlier. The surge reflected strong demand for its NVLink interconnect technology and Spectrum-X Ethernet switches, including new agreements with major customers such as Meta. These components are used to link hundreds of GPUs in large-scale AI systems.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's gaming division — once its biggest business — saw revenue rise 47% year over year to $3.7 billion, though it declined 13% from the prior quarter.

Nvidia said supply limitations are expected to weigh on its gaming segment starting in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 and continuing afterward, according to Kress.

In the automotive segment — which includes chips for vehicles and robotics — the company posted $604 million in quarterly revenue, up 6% year over year but below analyst forecasts.

Revenue from Nvidia's professional visualization division reached $1.32 billion, marking a 159% increase from a year earlier and beating expectations.

CEO Jensen Huang said the company is continuing discussions with OpenAI on a partnership agreement and believes a deal is close. The two firms had announced a $100 billion agreement in September, but it has not yet been finalized.

In its annual filing released Wednesday, Nvidia emphasized that there is no guarantee the transaction will ultimately be completed.



