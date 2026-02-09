Syrian foreign minister meets with US envoy in Saudi capital

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani met on Monday with US envoy Tom Barrack in the Saudi capital Riyadh, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting took place on the margins of a meeting of political directors of the US-led international coalition against ISIS (Daesh) terror group, the ministry said on the US social media company X.

No further details were given about the content of the meeting.

On Sunday, Shaibani and Syria's intelligence chief Hussein al-Salama arrived in Riyadh to take part in the meeting.

Syria formally joined the anti-ISIS coalition last November. The coalition was formed in 2014 and has carried out military operations against the terrorist group in Syria and Iraq, though Damascus was not previously a member.

The new Syrian administration has been working to tighten security conditions nationwide since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024.





