Ukraine's newly appointed Defense Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, shared striking figures in parliament on Wednesday, highlighting the scale of the country's military personnel crisis. Fedorov revealed that around 200,000 soldiers had deserted without leave, while 2 million Ukrainians had evaded military service.

These remarks mark the first official and transparent acknowledgment by the Kyiv government of low morale and desertion rates on the front lines.

Ukraine's armed forces have struggled to maintain personnel due to years of attritional warfare against a numerically and logistically superior enemy.

FILLING THE MANPOWER GAP WITH TECHNOLOGY

At 35, Fedorov is Ukraine's youngest-ever Defense Minister. He previously served as Minister of Digital Transformation, overseeing the country's successful drone (UAV) programs.

Speaking before his parliamentary vote, Fedorov stressed that technological advancement is now critical to offset personnel shortages:

"More robots mean fewer losses, more technology means fewer deaths. The lives of Ukrainian heroes are the highest value."

He noted that currently, 500 companies in Ukraine produce drones, 200 make jamming equipment, and over 20 private firms manufacture missiles. Strengthening the technological component of the military will be a key priority.

MAJOR CHANGES IN CONSCRIPTION

Following talks with Fedorov, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine's mobilization process requires "broader changes."

Under Ukrainian law, all men aged 18–60 must register for military service, but only those aged 25–60 can be actively conscripted.

While martial law restricts men aged 23–60 from leaving the country, tens of thousands have reportedly fled illegally.

Fedorov succeeded Denys Shmyhal, who became Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy. Zelenskiy expressed confidence that the new minister could modernize the army while supporting private defense industry initiatives.