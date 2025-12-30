ChatGPT seeks employee with $555k salary to fight dangerous AI

OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, is searching for a new senior executive titled "Head of Preparedness" to address the dangers posed by artificial intelligence. CEO Sam Altman warned on social media platform X that the role would be "stressful."

AI-RELATED RISKS IN FOCUS

The newly created position aims to anticipate and mitigate threats AI models could pose in areas such as cybersecurity, biological risks, and mental health. Altman noted that in 2025, models are showing early signs of potential impacts on mental health and are advanced enough to identify critical computer security vulnerabilities.

HIGH PAY AND MAJOR RESPONSIBILITY

According to the job posting, the Head of Preparedness will receive a $555,000 annual salary plus company equity. The person will manage programs to ensure security standards scale as AI capabilities grow. OpenAI aims to maximize technological benefits while minimizing potential misuse scenarios.

CRITICISM AND LEGAL CHALLENGES

This move follows several recent allegations against OpenAI. Concerns have been raised that ChatGPT could worsen mental health issues for vulnerable individuals and mislead users, leading to legal proceedings in some regions. OpenAI emphasizes that the new unit will rigorously screen advanced models before release.