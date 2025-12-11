SpaceX plans $25B IPO, eyes $1 Trillion valuation

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, aims to raise over $25 billion through a major IPO next year, potentially pushing the company's valuation above $1 trillion. Sources say the company has begun talks with banks for a potential June or July offering.

If realized, this could be one of the largest IPOs in history, a level only approached by Saudi Aramco, which was valued at $1.7 trillion during its 2019 IPO.

SpaceX plans to accelerate the global expansion of its rapidly growing satellite internet service, Starlink. Musk had previously stated in 2020 that an IPO would be considered once Starlink revenues became "predictable," and the company now believes the time is right.

Funds from the IPO are expected to support next-generation tech projects, including space-based data centers housing powerful computing chips. These innovations aim to expand Starlink's capacity and open new opportunities in space technologies.

Starlink remains SpaceX's main growth driver. Analysts expect SpaceX to generate around $15 billion in revenue in 2025, rising to $22–24 billion in 2026, mostly from Starlink subscriptions providing internet to homes, businesses, and remote regions worldwide.

Recently, there were reports that SpaceX began secondary share sales valuing the company at $800 billion, potentially making it the world's most valuable private company alongside OpenAI. Musk, however, denied these reports as "incorrect."