Tesla recalls more than 6,000 Cybertrucks over detaching light bar hazard

US electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla is recalling 6,197 Cybertrucks in the US over concerns that an optional off-road light bar may detach while driving, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report.

The recall affects model year 2024 vehicles manufactured between Nov. 13, 2023 and Nov. 5, 2024, that had the optional accessory installed by service technicians, according to the report dated Monday.

The issue stems from service technicians inadvertently using incorrect surface primer to attach the light bar to the windshield, which can cause partial detachment.

"If the service installed optional off-road light bar accessory separates while the vehicle is in drive, it could create a road hazard for following motorists and increase their risk of a collision," the report warns.

Drivers may notice a noise from inside the cabin, observe a gap between the light bar and windshield, or find the light bar feels loose when touched, it said.

Tesla will inspect and either retrofit the light bar with a mechanical attachment or replace damaged units at no cost to customers.

Dealer notifications began Thursday, with remedy owner notification planned for Dec. 26.

Tesla reported no collisions, injuries, or fatalities related to the defect.