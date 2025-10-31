UN: Sudan situation continues to be 'horrific'

The UN on Friday warned that conditions in Sudan have become "catastrophic," as violence continues to devastate the region and block life-saving humanitarian aid.

"Turning to the situation in Sudan, which continues to be horrific. To say the least, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that North Darfur state remains catastrophic, with ongoing attacks against civilians," secretary general's spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Humanitarian access to El-Fasher cut off and "desperate people" continue to flee towards Tawila and other towns seeking safety, he added.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), at least 62,000 people have been displaced from El-Fasher and surrounding areas in recent weeks, he said.

"We call again for securing a safe passage for people trying to flee, protecting those who remain in El-Fasher and full and unimpeded humanitarian access across Darfur and all other areas in need in Sudan," he added.

Asked if the UN had an estimate of the number of people killed in El-Fasher, Dujarric said the organization could not provide confirmed figures due to lack of access to the area.

"I think we can only go on estimates at this point. I mean, this is an ongoing conflict, as you know, we have no access to El-Fasher.

"The reports I'm seeing on the videos we're seeing on TV coming out of El fasher are blood curling, to say the least. What we need as quickly as possible is humanitarian access to support the living," he said.

Sudan has been ravaged by a civil war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023, causing thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions of people.

El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, fell under the control of RSF on Sunday after months of siege. Rights groups have accused the RSF of committing mass killings, detaining people and attacking hospitals.