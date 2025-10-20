Iraq bans US gaming platform Roblox over child safety concerns

Iraq has banned U.S. user-generated videogame platform Roblox due to concerns over child abuse, the government said, joining other countries in cracking down on virtual worlds.

The government said late on Sunday that the ban was motivated by concerns that the game allowed direct communication between users in ways that exposed children and adolescents to attempts of exploitation or cyber-extortion, and that its content was "incompatible with social values and traditions".

Roblox Corp, which develops the online game creation system and user-generated-content platform, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the ban. The company has previously said it "respects the laws and regulations in countries where we operate and share local lawmakers' commitment to children".

The Iraqi communications ministry said the nationwide ban was based on a comprehensive study and field monitoring which found that "the game involves several security, social, and behavioral risks".

The move places Iraq among several Middle East countries tightening regulation of online gaming and interactive platforms over child safety and moral concerns. Türkiye blocked access to Roblox in August 2024, also citing child abuse risks.





