CAMBODIAS BIGGEST NEW AIRPORT OFFICIALLY OPENS

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Monday officially inaugurated the country's biggest new airport, local media reported.

The $2.3 billion Techo International Airport (TIA) has replaced the old Phnom Penh International Airport, which was completely closed, the local English daily Khmer Times reported.

"I'm confident that the TIA will become a catalyst for Cambodia's economic and tourism growth, helping attract more investors and tourists," Hun Manet said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony.

The new airport, he added, would facilitate air travel and air cargo transport, further broadening Cambodia's connection to the region and the world.

The TIA, with a dual 4-kilometer (2.4-mile) runway, is capable of accommodating long-haul flights and the landing of all kinds of aircraft.

Work on the airport began in 2020, with the China State Construction Engineering Corporation being the contractor.

Currently, Cambodia has three international airports in operation.






