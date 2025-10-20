CAMBODIAS BIGGEST NEW AIRPORT OFFICIALLY OPENS

 Contact Us
Prime Minister Hun Manet inaugurated Cambodia’s largest airport, Techo International Airport, replacing Phnom Penh’s old hub and aiming to enhance the country’s global connectivity and investment appeal.

Published October 20,2025
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Monday officially inaugurated the country's biggest new airport, local media reported.

The $2.3 billion Techo International Airport (TIA) has replaced the old Phnom Penh International Airport, which was completely closed, the local English daily Khmer Times reported.

"I'm confident that the TIA will become a catalyst for Cambodia's economic and tourism growth, helping attract more investors and tourists," Hun Manet said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony.

The new airport, he added, would facilitate air travel and air cargo transport, further broadening Cambodia's connection to the region and the world.

The TIA, with a dual 4-kilometer (2.4-mile) runway, is capable of accommodating long-haul flights and the landing of all kinds of aircraft.

Work on the airport began in 2020, with the China State Construction Engineering Corporation being the contractor.

Currently, Cambodia has three international airports in operation.