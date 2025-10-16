Meta to invest $1.5 billion in new AI data centre in Texas

Meta Platforms said on Wednesday it plans to invest more than $1.5 billion in a new data centre in the US state of Texas by 2028, as part of its expanding investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure.



The company said the El Paso location will only use renewable energy sources and will have cutting-edge water recycling systems to reduce its environmental impact.



The building is a component of Meta's larger plan to increase processing power for its AI-powered products, such as Facebook, Instagram and the company's aspirations for the metaverse.



According to industry analysts, by 2025, major tech companies often referred to as hyperscalers will have spent over $360 billion on AI-related infrastructure, highlighting the fierce rivalry between industry titans like Microsoft, Google and Meta.



In order to satisfy the increasing power requirements of artificial intelligence model training and immersive digital experiences, Meta has been quickly constructing data centres across the United States.



When finished, the El Paso facility will become part of the company's global network of over 20 data centres.



The company highlighted its dedication to sustainability by announcing that the new facility will use recycled water to cool servers and obtain energy from nearby renewable sources.