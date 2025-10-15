OpenAI to offer optional adult content in ChatGPT

OpenAI plans to offer adult-oriented content for its ChatGPT chatbot, chief executive Sam Altman said on Tuesday, with a potential launch as soon as December.



"In December, as we roll out age-gating more fully and as part of our 'treat adult users like adults' principle, we will allow even more, like erotica for verified adults," Altman said in a post on X.



The move would position ChatGPT alongside rivals, including Elon Musk's Grok chatbot, which already allows sexualized content and a scantily clad animated avatar.



Launched around three years ago, ChatGPT sparked the current artificial intelligence boom and now has about 800 million weekly users. Despite its popularity, questions remain about the profitability of AI.



OpenAI and other tech giants, including Facebook parent company Meta, are investing hundreds of billions of dollars in data centres, but it is unclear whether these investments will pay off. Companies are seeking ways to monetize AI capabilities.



Altman also said users will be able to more strongly shape ChatGPT's personality, allowing it, for example, to act "like a friend." This comes in response to demand from users who miss earlier versions of the bot that provided more affirmation.



OpenAI said safety measures are in place to prevent the software from promoting potentially harmful or risky behaviour.

