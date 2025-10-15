RUSSIAS TOP DIPLOMAT SAYS CONCEPT FROM ALASKA TALKS STILL ALIVE WITH MOSCOW AWAITING US RESPONSE

Russia's top diplomat says concept from Alaska talks still alive with Moscow awaiting US response

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, begin critical talks in Alaska Friday, aimed at bringing an end to the Kremlin's over-three-year war on Ukraine in Anchorage, Alaska, United States on August 15, 2025. (AA / File)

Moscow has agreed in principle to a US concept discussed at the August Alaska summit and is waiting for Washington's formal reply, Russia's top diplomat said, also slamming the idea of the US supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Speaking to Kommersant daily in a piece published Wednesday, Sergey Lavrov said President Vladimir Putin has "stated his readiness to agree with the concept" brought earlier to Moscow by US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff because it "reflects an understanding of the root causes" of the Ukraine conflict and laid out steps to address them.

He said those roots include NATO's expansion and that "the fate of the people in the territories" whose status should reflect local will, two points laid out earlier by Moscow.

"President Trump said he needed to consult with Washington. We are awaiting their response," Lavrov said.

On President Donald Trump saying the US might send Ukraine Tomahawk missiles, he added: "That is not a response to the concept discussed. None of his statements about Tomahawks have any bearing on what was discussed conceptually — indeed, both conceptually and practically — in Alaska."

Lavrov claimed that efforts by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and some European leaders aim to steer away Trump from the Alaska track.

He criticized Ukraine's public insistence on NATO membership and more arms supplies, saying such remarks seek to divert the peace process.

Lavrov said Moscow proposed raising the level of negotiators and forming three working groups within the Istanbul process to handle humanitarian, military, and political tracks.

"We acted in the spirit of goodwill … We are waiting for their answer," he said.

On reported US support for strikes on Russian energy facilities, Lavrov referred to a recent Financial Times article and said he instructed staff to seek clarification from Washington.

"It only began several days ago, when the item was published," he said, adding that Moscow views potential Tomahawk deliveries as a step that "could lead to a serious escalation" and harm prospects to normalize ties.

Lavrov praised Witkoff as "a very reasonable person" who has "been able to get his bearings" on Russia while saying Keith Kellogg, the US' special Ukraine envoy, as advocating a de facto freeze without recognition — a position Lavrov rejects.

Putin and Trump on Aug. 15 met in Alaska for talks that both sides said would explore a path to a ceasefire and security arrangements.

Trump has linked any long-range weapons decisions to avoiding escalation, while Kyiv continues to press for NATO integration and sustained Western military support.