Pentagon chief’s plane makes emergency landing in UK

A plane carrying US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made an unscheduled landing Wednesday in the UK while returning from a NATO meeting.

"On the way back to the United States from NATO's Defense Ministers meeting, Secretary of War Hegseth's plane made an unscheduled landing in the United Kingdom due to a crack in the aircraft windshield," chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell wrote on the US social media company, X.

He said the plane landed according to standard procedures and everyone on board was safe.

"All good. Thank God. Continue mission," Hegseth wrote on X.

Hegseth attended the meeting in Brussels, which was chaired by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.