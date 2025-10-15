Trump administration authorized CIA covert action in Venezuela: Report

The Trump administration secretly gave legal authority to the CIA to conduct covert action in Venezuela as part of an effort to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro, the New York Times reported Wednesday, citing multiple US officials familiar with the classified directive.

The authorization, known as a "presidential finding," allows the CIA to carry out lethal operations in Venezuela and conduct a range of operations in the Caribbean, according to the report that cited US officials speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The report said the agency could act unilaterally or in conjunction with a larger military operation.

It is not clear whether any missions have been launched under the directive or if it was issued as a contingency measure.

The move comes amid a major US military buildup in the region, with around 10,000 troops deployed, most in Puerto Rico, several Navy warships and a submarine positioned nearby.

Officials told the newspaper that the US military has drawn up plans for potential strikes inside Venezuela.

At least one US military strike in the Caribbean over the last two months targeted Colombian nationals aboard a boat that departed from Colombia, according to CNN on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump reportedly ordered an end to diplomatic talks with Maduro's government earlier this month after growing frustrated with the Venezuelan leader's refusal to voluntarily give up power.

The White House and CIA did not comment on the report.