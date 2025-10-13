US president arrives in Israel ahead of Egypt’s peace summit

US President Donald Trump landed in Tel Aviv on Monday, according to Israel's Government Press Office.

The US president was welcomed by Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his spouse Michal Herzog, as well as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his spouse Sara Netanyahu at the Ben Gurion Airport, according to the office.

Trump is set to meet with families of Israeli hostages and address the Israeli parliament, Knesset, according to the White House.

The president will depart for Egypt at 1 pm (1100GMT) to attend the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit on Gaza.





