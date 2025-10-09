Discord says 70,000 users had their IDs leaked in recent breach

The popular messaging and voice and video calling app Discord was extorted following a breach of the third-party customer service the app used, resulting in 70,000 government ID photos collected for age verification being exposed, according to a recent statement by the app's spokesperson.

"Of the accounts impacted globally, we have identified approximately 70,000 users that may have had government-ID photos exposed, which our vendor used to review age-related appeals," Nu Wexler told The Verge on Wednesday.

Wexler said Discord contacted all affected users and are working with law enforcement, data protection authorities, and third-party security experts.

Discord terminated its work with the customer service vendor involved, he said.

Discord said on Oct. 3 that names, usernames, email addresses, the last four digits of credit cards used on the platform, and IP addresses may have been compromised in the breach.





