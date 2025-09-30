End in sight for IT issues at Berlin airport after cyberattack

The IT system that was affected by a cyberattack at Berlin's airport could be up and running again this week, allowing boarding processes to gradually return to normal, an airport spokesman told dpa on Tuesday.



Airport service provider Collins Aerospace has set itself the goal of restoring the core system by Sunday, he said, and its IT team of 20 employees is working around the clock to solve the problem.



"That doesn't mean that everything will be running normally on Sunday afternoon," the spokesman emphasized. Counters and boarding gates will return to normal operation gradually, but it could take several days before everything is working properly again, he said.



Berlin-Brandenburg airport, which serves the German capital, was one of the European airports affected by a cyberattack against Collins Aerospace a week and a half ago. The attack paralysed electronic systems used for passenger and baggage handling at the airport.



Travellers should still expect delays and disruptions until everything is back up and running, the spokesman continued. He said fewer flights are being cancelled because alternative processes are well established, but more air traffic at the weekend could bring additional problems.



"We continue to ask for your patience and time, as some things are being done manually," he said, advising passengers to check flight information with their airline ahead of travel.



According to the spokesman, the baggage backlog has been largely cleared, with only a few pieces of luggage still waiting to be sent.



