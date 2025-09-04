Google services down in Türkiye, Europe; Türkiye pushes 5G local tech

Reports indicate that Google services are experiencing outages in some countries.



Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Ömer Fatih Sayan made a statement on the issue.

Sayan said, "There is an outage affecting Google, Android, and related services covering Türkiye and the European region. Our National Cybersecurity Incident Response Center has requested a technical report from Google about the cause of the outage. We are closely monitoring the process."

The minister also added, "These outages show how important domestic and national products and software are. For this reason, we have worked extensively to increase the domestic content rate in both the software and hardware parts of 5G. We will further increase our current localization rate of 60%."