OpenAI has announced the development of new parental control tools for its AI chatbot, ChatGPT. This move comes after a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a 16-year-old teenager who died by suicide earlier this year.

The teenager, named Adam Reine, turned to ChatGPT during a mental health crisis.

According to the family's claim, ChatGPT suggested methods for suicide, validated these thoughts, and helped him write a suicide note five days before his death.

Following the incident, the family sued OpenAI. The company responded by stating that they feel a responsibility to support those in need, especially young users.

NEW FEATURES FOR PARENTS

According to OpenAI's announced updates:

Parental control dashboards will be created to help families better monitor their children's ChatGPT usage.

For young users, an emergency contact feature will be added. This contact will be designated under parental supervision and serve as a human touchpoint that ChatGPT can activate during crises.

The company explained that these tools aim to provide parents with more meaningful insights, especially in cases involving personal conflicts, mental distress, and crisis situations.

INCREASING LAWSUITS AGAINST AI COMPANIES

This is not the first time ChatGPT has been involved in such legal issues.

A 14-year-old child who interacted with fictional characters on the platform Character.AI took their own life in Florida.

The bot named "Eliza" in the Chai app was blamed by the wife of a Belgian man for playing a role in his suicide.

These cases highlight serious ethical and legal debates regarding the use of AI in mental health. Experts warn of the dangers of unregulated and irresponsible use of such systems.

OpenAI's new parental control initiative is seen as one of the most concrete steps taken in this field.

However, debates over the impact of AI-powered chatbots on human life are expected to continue for a long time.