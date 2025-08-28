Elon Musk’s xAI sues Apple and OpenAI over App Store monopoly

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI has filed a lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI. Musk alleges that the two companies have collaborated to create a monopoly on the App Store, blocking competitors.

The lawsuit claims that due to a private agreement between Apple and OpenAI, the apps of X and xAI are being pushed to the background on the App Store.

It is argued that the integration of ChatGPT into Siri and Apple Intelligence has reduced the visibility of competing AI applications.

GROK AND XAI PRODUCTS TARGETED

The complaint states that Apple and OpenAI have downplayed xAI products, especially Grok, in the store, causing apps on the X platform and other Musk-owned applications to fall in the rankings.

MUSK'S ONGOING CRITICISM

Musk has previously criticized Apple over App Store commission fees and supported Epic Games' 2021 lawsuit against Apple.

Although a co-founder of OpenAI, Musk has also taken legal action alleging that the company has shifted to a for-profit model.

Following the Apple–OpenAI partnership announced last year, Musk declared a ban on using Apple devices within his own companies.

Employees at Tesla, SpaceX, and X were informed they are not allowed to use Apple products.