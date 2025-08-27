Millions of users worldwide experienced access issues on the online series and movie platform Netflix, sparking the question: "Is Netflix down?" This became a hot topic.

Netflix has not officially confirmed an outage but warned on its help center that "you may have problems streaming titles on some devices."

On Tuesday afternoon, thousands of Netflix users reported issues with the streaming service, with over 11,500 reports of Netflix being down.

Some users say the service has started working again for them, but it's not fully back to normal yet.

So far, Netflix has not shared any updates on their social media or website.